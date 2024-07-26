Mr. Obasi joins forces with May Edochie’s lawyer to challenge ex-wife Judy Austin and Yul

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The ex-husband of Judy Austin, Emmanuel Obasi has allied with May Edochie’s lawyer to challenge his ex-wife in court.

Recall that Mr. Obasi disclosed that his ex-wife, Judy Austin had denied him access to his children for ten years after her entanglement with Yul Edochie.

Mr Obasi accused Judy Austin of having an extramarital affair with actor Yul Edochie while still legally married to him.

The recent video, which was spotted on May Edochie’s attorney’s DPA organization Instagram page, shows the moment when Obasi and Ugwuonye, shook hands firmly.

The lawyer wrote:

“MR. EMMANUEL OBASI MET WITH DPA LAWYERS YESTERDAY, It was quite a successful meeting. We got to understand his case much better. We repeatedly offered him tea, coffee, and food. But he declined.

“He said that meeting up was so filling that he felt like he ate a big bowl of jollof rice, moi-moi, and a whole chicken. We could see visibly how happy and comforted he felt.

“We were all confident that he would have justice. After all, he is not asking for too much. He just wants to see his biological children. He felt that Judy and Yul denied him that basic opportunity just because they felt he was a nobody and had no one to speak for him.” (www.naija247news.com).