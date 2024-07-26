LASU Emerge as Winner of Umezulike National Debate Competition 2024

July 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State University, LASU, has emerged winner of the Justice Innocent Umezulike National Debate Competition 2024.

The competition had four stages keenly contested by undergraduate students from over 20 Law Faculties across four regions of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Foundation co-chairs, Dr. Cynthia Umezulike and Dr. Victor Umezulike, noted that the foundation remained committed to advancing excellent legal education and research which was what their late father, Justice Innocent Umezulike, an acclaimed Professor of Land and Property Law with over 25 published books as well as the longest-serving Chief Justice in the South East, was known for his lifetime and the legacy he has left behind.

The annual competition, previously designed for Law students, was this year opened to all undergraduate students across accredited faculties in Nigeria.

The final round was between LASU (Team Beryl) and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (Team Sapphire) with LASU represented by Oladipupo Olalekan (Speaker), Ajeniya Oluwagbemiga (Speaker) and Musendiku Mulikat (Researcher) emerging winner. Ahmadu Bello University represented by Elizabeth Chris (Speaker), Yusuf Olatunji (Speaker), Ephraim Edokpa (Researcher), Mustapha Hauwau (Researcher) emerged as the first runner-up while Oladipupo of LASU, a Computer Science student, emerged Best Speaker.(www.naija247news.com).