“I would have been a drug baron if I wasn’t acting” – Actor Kevin Ikeduba

July 26, 2024.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Nigerian actor Kevin Ikeduba, known for his compelling portrayals of notorious criminals in Nollywood, has made a surprising revelation about his career aspirations.
In an interview on Hip TV’s ‘Trending,’ hosted by Pascal, the actor disclosed a shocking alternative to his successful acting career.
When asked what he would be doing if not for his role in the movie industry, Ikeduba provided a startling response.
“If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?,” the host asked.
The actor responded;
“I would be a drug baron if I wasn’t an actor.”
Kevin Ikeduba made his Nollywood debut in 2000 and is best known for playing the role of notorious criminals in movies.(www.naija247news.com).