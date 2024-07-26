Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

“I would have been a drug baron if I wasn’t acting” – Actor Kevin Ikeduba

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actor Kevin Ikeduba, known for his compelling portrayals of notorious criminals in Nollywood, has made a surprising revelation about his career aspirations.

In an interview on Hip TV’s ‘Trending,’ hosted by Pascal, the actor disclosed a shocking alternative to his successful acting career.

When asked what he would be doing if not for his role in the movie industry, Ikeduba provided a startling response.

“If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?,” the host asked.

The actor responded;

“I would be a drug baron if I wasn’t an actor.”

Kevin Ikeduba made his Nollywood debut in 2000 and is best known for playing the role of notorious criminals in movies.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“No need for protests, work harder Instead” – Singer Portable
Next article
Burna Boy to host YouTube Music Nights to celebrate 5 years of ‘African Giant’
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Film and Video Censors...

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Conservator General Urges Nigerians to Embrace Organic Farming

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Conservator General, National Park Service,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

Lifestyle News 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Film and Video Censors...

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

Manufacturing 0
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Agriculture 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?