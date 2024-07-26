” I won’t get married until I get approval from God – 50-year-old Ghanaian gospel singer

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah, has made a vow not to get married until God gives his approval.

During a recent appearance on UTV’s “U-Cook” with Empress Gifty, the gospel singer revealed that despite receiving numerous marriage proposals, she is waiting for divine confirmation before making any commitment.

The 50-year old gospel singer explained that although many men, including some of the clergy, have shown interest in marrying her, she has declined their proposals.

She emphasized that her decision to remain single is based on her belief that God has not yet appointed the right partner for her.

In her conversation on the show, the singer said:

“I have met a lot of men, including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them. I will get married and have children at God’s appointed time.” (www.naija247news.com).