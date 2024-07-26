Menu
Search
Subscribe
Gospel News

” I won’t get married until I get approval from God – 50-year-old Ghanaian gospel singer

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah, has made a vow not to get married until God gives his approval.

During a recent appearance on UTV’s “U-Cook” with Empress Gifty, the gospel singer revealed that despite receiving numerous marriage proposals, she is waiting for divine confirmation before making any commitment.

The 50-year old gospel singer explained that although many men, including some of the clergy, have shown interest in marrying her, she has declined their proposals.

She emphasized that her decision to remain single is based on her belief that God has not yet appointed the right partner for her.

In her conversation on the show, the singer said:

“I have met a lot of men, including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them. I will get married and have children at God’s appointed time.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Actress Eniola Badmus Officially Resumes Duty as SA to the Speaker of the House of Representatives
Next article
Police nab 2 bandits’ informants in Katsina, recover rustled animals
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Film and Video Censors...

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Conservator General Urges Nigerians to Embrace Organic Farming

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Conservator General, National Park Service,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses in niqab

Lifestyle News 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Film and Video Censors...

Nigerian Manufacturers See 78.7% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 Despite Profit Declines

Manufacturing 0
The combined revenue of some of Nigeria’s largest manufacturers...

Ebonyi govt. releases N200m agric counterpart fund

Agriculture 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The 11th International Fund for Agricultural...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NFVCB breaks silence after calls for ban of movie with actresses...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?