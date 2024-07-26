Foreign mercenaries recruited to hijack planned protest, cause damage – IGP

Nigerian Police Warn of Foreign Mercenaries Hijacking Planned Protests, Urge Caution

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has warned of intelligence reports indicating that foreign mercenaries have been recruited to hijack upcoming nationwide protests against economic hardship. Speaking in Abuja, Egbetokun urged Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest groups to prevent further setbacks for the nation.

“We have been monitoring developments surrounding protest threats. While some groups call for violent protests, emulating Kenya’s recent events, others advocate for peaceful demonstrations. However, some individuals are promoting peaceful protests with violent undertones, raising concerns about their sincerity,” Egbetokun stated.

The police chief noted Nigeria’s history of violent protests and emphasized the importance of learning from past events to avoid chaos and destruction. He commended patriots who have withdrawn from the protest due to the apparent sinister motives and ignorance of those calling for violence.

“We confirm their fears are genuine, as we have credible intelligence on foreign mercenaries’ involvement in this planned protest. The Nigerian police urge all Nigerians to exercise caution and think twice before joining any protest group,” he added.

To ensure a peaceful and non-destructive protest, Egbetokun called on all groups involved and planning to participate in the proposed nationwide protest to submit their details to the Commissioners of Police in their respective states. He emphasized the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens to peaceful assembly and protest but stressed the importance of public safety and order.

The police requested the following information from protest organizers:

Measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for potential troublemakers.

Egbetokun assured that by providing this information, the police could deploy adequate personnel and resources to ensure public safety. He encouraged all protestors to cooperate with the police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly to guarantee a safe and successful exercise of their rights.

While urging protesters to cooperate with policemen, Egbetokun stated, “We have put measures in place to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in case there is going to be any protest. Those who insist that they must come out to protest, please cooperate with the police. The police will be there with you and protect you.”

He also issued a stern warning to clandestine groups, stating that any failure to comply with the guidelines for the protest would indicate ill intentions for the country, and the police would be prepared to respond accordingly.

Recalling past protests such as the EndSARS protest, Egbetokun highlighted the destructive consequences of violent protests, including the burning of police stations and public transportation buses, which ultimately harmed the very people the protests claimed to represent.

“Once more, we are issuing a stern warning to clandestine groups. We will not tolerate the killing of any Nigerian in the guise of protest,” Egbetokun concluded.