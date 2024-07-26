Menu
FCMB Records N64.2 billion pre-tax profit in the first half 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

FCMB Group recorded a profit before tax of N64.2 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 68% year-on-year growth from the N38.2 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2023.

 

The parent group of First City Monument Bank recorded a gross earning of N374.5 billion in H1 2024, representing a 57% YoY improvement from the N238.2 billion gross earning posted in H1 2023. The bulk of the group’s earnings came from interest income, as the bank recorded an interest income of N269.2 billion, an 81% YoY from the N149 billion interest income in H1 2023.

 

During the period, the group’s net profit hit N59.5 billion, which was a 68% YoY improvement from the N35.4 billion posted in H1 2023.

 

FCMB posted a net interest income of N106.2 billion during the period, marking a 47% improvement from the N72.3 billion as of H1 2023. There was also a 33% YoY decline in net impairment losses during the period to N31.3 billion, from N47.1 billion as of H1 2023.

 

Key Highlights H1 2024 vs H1 2023

Gross earnings: N374.5 billion, +57% YoY

Interest and discount income: N269.2 billion, +81% YoY

Net interest income: N106.2 billion, +47% YoY

Net interest margin: 28.4%, -2% points YoY

Net fee and commission income: N25.1 billion, +9% YoY

Net trading income: N31.4 billion, +281% YoY

Unrealised FX gains: N35.2 billion, -31% YoY

Profit before tax: N64.2 billion, +68% YoY

Profit for the period: N59.5 billion, +68% YoY

Total assets: N5.95 trillion, +34% YoY. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
