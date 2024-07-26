Burna Boy to host YouTube Music Nights to celebrate 5 years of ‘African Giant’

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

YouTube Music Nights is set to mark the 5th anniversary of Burna Boy’s acclaimed album African Giant with a special live concert on July 26, 2024.

The event, which will be streamed live on Burna Boy’s YouTube channel, promises to be a global celebration of the album.

The concert will be broadcast from London, offering fans around the world a chance to experience Burna Boy’s electrifying performance.

The artist himself expressed his enthusiasm for the event, taking to his official page to reflect on the significance of African Giant.

He wrote:

“Celebrating the 5th anniversary of ‘African Giant’ with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience.

"This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride."