Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris: ‘Fantastic President’

Barack Obama has put an end to days of speculation by endorsing Kamala Harris for president, declaring that he and his wife Michelle will “do everything we can to make sure she wins in November.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The former president made the announcement via a post on X, where he stated: “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support.

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

The post included a 55-second video showing Barack and Michelle Obama speaking with Harris on the phone, offering her their support.

In the video, Michelle said: “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Barack added: “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

In response, Harris said: “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both, and getting out there, being on the road. But most of all, I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.”

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email on Friday outside of usual office hours.

In a separate post on X, Harris welcomed the endorsement and shared the same 55-second video.

She wrote: “It means so much to have your endorsements, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama. Let’s get to work.”

On Thursday, Trump posted on his Truth Social website, claiming Obama views Harris as “a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump” and therefore won’t schedule any debates against her.

Using the former president’s full name, Trump said: “There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

Obama’s name was noticeably missing from the list of prominent Democrats, including Democratic Congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, along with former speaker Nancy Pelosi, who endorsed Harris shortly after Biden’s announcement on Sunday.

However, The New York Times reported on Thursday that Obama had been in close contact with Harris since she emerged as the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, was impressed by the launch of her campaign, and planned to offer his endorsement.

According to the Associated Press, earlier this month, Obama was among the prominent Democrats privately questioning whether Joe Biden should remain in the 2024 election before the president announced he was pulling out.

After Biden announced he was dropping out on Sunday, Obama issued a statement saying: “Joe understands better than anyone the stakes in this election — how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything that the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back in the White House and give Republicans control of Congress.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”