Actress Eniola Badmus Officially Resumes Duty as SA to the Speaker of the House of Representatives

July 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has officially resumed her duty as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of The House of Representatives.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos of her and Hon Tajudeen Abass from their meeting with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

She captioned the post:

“This week @speakerabbas and President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), inaugurated the governing council of the institution, earlier this week in Abuja. (www.naija247news.com).