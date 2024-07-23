Menu
President Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Postpone ‘EndBadGovernance’ Protest

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

ABUJA, July 23 – President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to postpone the planned ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest set for August 1. Information Minister Mohammed Idris conveyed the president’s message, asking organizers to wait for the government’s response to their concerns.

The protest, driven by economic hardship and gaining momentum on social media, aims to address rising prices and inflation caused by recent government policies. Tinubu’s appeal follows warnings from various government bodies and concerns over potential unrest similar to the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

