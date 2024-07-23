OPEC Maintains 2024 and 2025 Oil Demand Forecasts, Predicts Increase in Global Fuel Use

MOSCOW/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – OPEC has upheld its forecast for strong global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025, citing robust economic activity and increased air travel as key drivers. In its latest monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries projected that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both figures remain unchanged from last month’s estimates.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

OPEC highlighted that strong mobility and air travel in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer months are expected to boost demand for transportation fuels, particularly in the United States.

The oil industry is currently divided on future demand prospects, largely due to varying views on the speed of the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. Earlier on Wednesday, BP forecasted that global oil demand will peak next year.

Since late 2022, OPEC+—which includes OPEC and allied countries like Russia—has enacted a series of output cuts to stabilize the market. On June 2, the group agreed to extend the latest cut of 2.2 million bpd through September and to gradually phase it out starting in October.

OPEC also revised its global economic growth forecast for this year to 2.9%, up from 2.8%, citing positive momentum outside the developed economies of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The report noted that resilient economic performance in major economies supports a positive growth outlook in the near term.

Following the OPEC report, oil prices remained steady, with Brent crude trading below $85 per barrel. OPEC’s forecasts are among the highest in the industry, and while the organization did not provide a timeline for when demand might peak, BP’s annual Energy Outlook predicts a peak in demand next year across both major scenarios.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects a significantly lower demand growth of 960,000 bpd for 2024, with an updated forecast scheduled for release on Thursday. OPEC’s report also anticipates a supply deficit in the coming months and in 2025, surpassing the shortfall predicted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) earlier this week. Additionally, OPEC projects a demand for OPEC+ crude of 43.6 million bpd in the third quarter, exceeding the current production levels of the group.