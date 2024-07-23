Nigerian Naira Weakens for Ninth Consecutive Day

ABUJA, July 23 – Nigeria’s naira has weakened for the ninth consecutive day against the dollar, making it the worst-performing currency in the first half of the year.

On Thursday, it fell 0.2% to 1,510 per dollar, extending its year-to-date decline to 40%.

This depreciation is attributed to steep devaluation, insufficient dollar liquidity, and market volatility.

Samir Gadio of Standard Chartered Bank noted that while the naira is undervalued, dollar supply needs to improve for stabilization.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange scarcity, lower crude production, and economic challenges have exacerbated the naira’s decline.

Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso remains optimistic, having implemented measures to promote investor confidence and stabilize the currency. Despite these efforts, the naira remains one of the worst-performing currencies globally, alongside Egypt’s pound and Ghana’s cedi.