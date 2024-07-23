Nigerian Lawmakers Approve $44.16 Monthly Minimum Wage Increase Amid Cost of Living Crisis

ABUJA, July 23 – Nigerian lawmakers approved legislation on Tuesday to more than double the minimum wage to 70,000 naira ($44.16) a month, concluding prolonged negotiations between the government and labor unions.

The new wage bill, which updates the 2019 law, reduces the review period for public wages from five years to three.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) agreed on the new wage after extensive talks with the government.

The bill passed without opposition in both the Senate and the House of Representatives and will take effect once President Bola Tinubu signs it into law.

The increase from the previous 30,000 naira minimum wage responds to rising costs and a depreciating currency following President Tinubu’s reforms. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, faces its worst cost of living crisis in decades, raising concerns of potential unrest similar to recent protests in Kenya.

($1 = 1,585.0000 naira)