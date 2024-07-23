Menu
Nigeria Warns Against Protests Inspired by Kenya

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

LAGOS, July 23 – Nigeria’s police chief cautioned against protests inspired by recent Kenyan demonstrations, as citizens increasingly use social media to voice discontent over poor governance and economic hardships.

President Bola Tinubu faces mounting pressure as Nigerians plan peaceful protests starting August 1, following the removal of petrol and electricity subsidies and a sharp devaluation of the naira.

The last major protest in Nigeria, against police brutality in October 2020, ended in violence. Police Chief Kayode Egbetokun warned that current plans could lead to chaos, despite lawful rights to peaceful assembly.

Protesters demand a reversal of price hikes, free education, action on inflation, and transparency on lawmakers’ pay.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have passed a bill to double the minimum wage to 70,000 naira ($44.16) per month.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

