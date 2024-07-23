Menu
Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Awards $220,000 to Top Startups at NSIA Prize for Innovation

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has awarded a total of $220,000 to three Nigerian startups that excelled at the second edition of its NSIA Prize for Innovation.

The competition culminated in a Demo Day in Lagos, where a panel of experts evaluated pitches from the top 10 innovators. The grand prize of $100,000 went to Sycamore, a fintech platform facilitating peer-to-peer lending. Founded in 2019, Sycamore connects lenders with borrowers using advanced technology.

Kunda Kids, an ed-tech company that creates African-inspired digital content for children, received $70,000 for its second-place finish. PaveHQ, a career and learning platform for students, was awarded $50,000 for coming in third.

NSIA Managing Director/CEO Aminu Umar-Sadiq emphasized the Prize’s role in recognizing the impact of technology on socio-economic growth and fostering home-grown talent. He noted that entries to the program have surged from 2,000 to over 7,000 this year.

Sycamore’s CEO Babatunde Akin-Moses highlighted the prize’s importance for supporting SMEs, which are crucial to economic development.

All ten finalists will also receive a five-week all-expense-paid training at Draper University in Silicon Valley, USA, to enhance their global reach and impact.

The NSIA Prize for Innovation is part of NSIA’s ongoing effort to nurture innovative businesses and drive sustainable economic development in Nigeria. Established by the Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Act, NSIA manages investments through its Stabilization Fund, Future Generations Fund, and Nigeria Infrastructure Fund.

