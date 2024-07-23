Nigeria Says Foreign Exchange Inflows from IMTOs Surge by 38.86% to $1.07bn in Q1 2024

Foreign exchange inflows from International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) surged by 38.86% to $1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $770.23 million recorded in the same period the previous year.

This increase was revealed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) quarterly statistical bulletin for Q1 2024, recently published on its website.

According to the data, IMTOs recorded inflows of $383.04 million in January, which decreased to $322.83 million in February, and then rose to $363.70 million in March.

Compared to the last quarter of 2023, inflows from IMTOs grew by 10.74%.

Recently, the CBN granted approvals-in-principle to 14 new IMTOs to help sustain the supply of foreign exchange in the official market.

CBN Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the approval of licenses for the new IMTOs is expected to improve competition and lower transaction costs, thus attracting more remittances through formal channels.

“Let me give some context to this. Over the years, many of you would have read from the World Bank that Nigeria has significant remittances from the diaspora. We have identified that this is a critical element of inflows coming into the country, estimated to represent about six percent of our GDP. From the Central Bank’s perspective, it was essential to have a strategy to engage this sector. The entities playing the biggest role in that sector are the IMTOs, so it was important for us to meet them,” he said at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in May.

Additionally, the CBN announced that eligible international money transfer operators will now have access to the official window to sell foreign exchange.

In a circular signed by the acting Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. W.J. Kanya, the apex bank stated that the new measure, effective immediately, will enable IMTOs to access naira liquidity at the official window, facilitating the timely settlement of diaspora remittances.

The CBN noted, “The bank has implemented measures that will enable eligible International Money Transfer Operators to access NGN liquidity at the CBN window. These measures are aimed at widening access to local currency liquidity for the settlement of diaspora remittances.

“Eligible IMTO operators will be able to access the CBN window directly or through their authorized dealer banks to execute transactions for the sale of foreign exchange in the market.”