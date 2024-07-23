Nigeria Earns $1.2 Billion Annually from Livestock Exports, MACBAN Reports

Nigeria earns approximately $1.2 billion each year from the export of hides and skins within its livestock sector, according to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

MACBAN, an advocacy group dedicated to pastoralists’ welfare, revealed that the country’s livestock sector is currently valued at over ₦33 trillion. With anticipated new investments, this value is expected to increase to over ₦75 trillion in the coming years.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, MACBAN President Othman Ngelzarma praised the recent establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which was approved by President Bola Tinubu on July 9, 2024. Ngelzarma dismissed allegations that the new ministry aimed to forcibly acquire land for pastoralists, asserting instead that it would significantly benefit Nigeria’s economy.

Ngelzarma highlighted that the livestock sector contributes 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 30% of its agricultural GDP. He noted that the sector employs over 20 million Nigerians and plays a crucial role in the economy.

He also emphasized the high value of Nigerian livestock products, citing Sokoto red skin goat leather as particularly valuable. “Nigeria earns about $1.2 billion annually from hides and skins, and we anticipate a substantial increase in foreign exchange earnings from the sector,” he said.

Ngelzarma added that a revitalized livestock production system could reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported powdered milk and other products, while boosting earnings from leather, beef, and other livestock-related goods.

He addressed concerns about the new ministry being perceived as a Fulani-centric initiative or a land acquisition scheme, stressing that modernizing livestock production could transform Nigeria’s economy, akin to successes seen in countries like Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

MACBAN called for collaborative investment from both the government and private sector to enhance infrastructure, education, healthcare, and veterinary services, aiming to transition to a more modern and efficient livestock production system.