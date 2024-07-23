Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

Nigeria Earns $1.2 Billion Annually from Livestock Exports, MACBAN Reports

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria earns approximately $1.2 billion each year from the export of hides and skins within its livestock sector, according to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

MACBAN, an advocacy group dedicated to pastoralists’ welfare, revealed that the country’s livestock sector is currently valued at over ₦33 trillion. With anticipated new investments, this value is expected to increase to over ₦75 trillion in the coming years.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, MACBAN President Othman Ngelzarma praised the recent establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which was approved by President Bola Tinubu on July 9, 2024. Ngelzarma dismissed allegations that the new ministry aimed to forcibly acquire land for pastoralists, asserting instead that it would significantly benefit Nigeria’s economy.

Ngelzarma highlighted that the livestock sector contributes 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 30% of its agricultural GDP. He noted that the sector employs over 20 million Nigerians and plays a crucial role in the economy.

He also emphasized the high value of Nigerian livestock products, citing Sokoto red skin goat leather as particularly valuable. “Nigeria earns about $1.2 billion annually from hides and skins, and we anticipate a substantial increase in foreign exchange earnings from the sector,” he said.

Ngelzarma added that a revitalized livestock production system could reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported powdered milk and other products, while boosting earnings from leather, beef, and other livestock-related goods.

He addressed concerns about the new ministry being perceived as a Fulani-centric initiative or a land acquisition scheme, stressing that modernizing livestock production could transform Nigeria’s economy, akin to successes seen in countries like Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

MACBAN called for collaborative investment from both the government and private sector to enhance infrastructure, education, healthcare, and veterinary services, aiming to transition to a more modern and efficient livestock production system.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Awards $220,000 to Top Startups at NSIA Prize for Innovation
Next article
Stock market declines marginally by 0.08%
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, passed...

Zenith Bank Aims to Raise N188.37bn Through Rights Issue

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Zenith Bank Plc has applied to the Nigerian Exchange...

Nigeria’s Petroleum Imports from Malta Skyrocket to $2.08 Billion Amidst Dangote-NNPC Rift

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta have surged 43-fold, reaching...

Rupert Murdoch Hands Control of Family Trust to Eldest Son Lachlan, Sparking Legal Battle

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Rupert Murdoch has decided to transfer control of his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, passed...

Zenith Bank Aims to Raise N188.37bn Through Rights Issue

Financials 0
Zenith Bank Plc has applied to the Nigerian Exchange...

Nigeria’s Petroleum Imports from Malta Skyrocket to $2.08 Billion Amidst Dangote-NNPC Rift

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta have surged 43-fold, reaching...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?