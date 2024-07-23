Nigeria and Canada Discuss Direct Flight and Aviation Collaboration

ABUJA, July 23 – Nigeria and Canada are exploring the possibility of establishing a direct flight route and enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector.

Canadian High Commissioner Jamie Christoff met with Nigerian Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo to discuss these opportunities, highlighting the potential for increased connectivity between the two countries.

Gbenga Saka, the minister’s special adviser on digital communications, stated that discussions included addressing the shortage of aircraft for local operators and establishing a Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) route to Canada.

The High Commissioner emphasized the mutual benefits, citing the high volume of students, tourists, and a busy visa office in Nigeria as indicators of potential success.

The minister and High Commissioner resolved to nominate focal persons to advance discussions on these issues further.