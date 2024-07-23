Morgan Stanley Predicts Crude Oil Market Tightness to Ease in 2024, Brent Prices to Decline

July 22 (Reuters) – The crude oil market is currently tight, but Morgan Stanley predicts a surplus next year, with Brent prices expected to fall to the mid-to-high $70s range.

According to a note from the bank dated Friday, the market tightness will persist through most of the third quarter of this year. However, equilibrium is expected to return by the fourth quarter as seasonal demand decreases and both OPEC and non-OPEC supply increase.

Three sources informed Reuters last week that OPEC+ is unlikely to recommend changes to the group’s output policy at an upcoming mini-ministerial meeting next month. The current plan is to begin unwinding one layer of oil output cuts starting in October.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that OPEC and non-OPEC supply will grow by about 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, outpacing demand growth. The bank also noted that refinery runs are expected to peak in August this year and not return to that level until July 2025.

The bank maintained its forecast for Brent crude prices for the third quarter of 2024 at $86 per barrel. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs also kept its projection for the quarter at an average Brent price of $86 per barrel.

As of Monday, Brent crude prices were up 0.54% at $83.08 a barrel by 0535 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.54% at $80.56.