“I have only one wife and I’m satisfied” – Godswill Akpabio breaks silence amidst multiple side chics allegations

July 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Senate President of Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio breaks silence as he reacts to the accusations of having multiple side chics.

You may recall that a controversial blogger, Gistlover set the internet abuzz after releasing names of some side chics of the Senate President which included; Nancy Isime, Hilda Baci, Wanneka, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson, amongst others.

Godswill Akpabio recalled his statement to Senator Natasha Akpoti, where he informed her that they were not in a club where someone needs to shout.

He noted that his statement caused an uproar on social media and his wife’s number was published, which prompted her to receiving over three thousand calls a day and her phone crashed.

The Senate President expressed his excitement over the interest generated by Nigerians about affairs in the Senate house.

He further revealed that contrary to the reports, he has only one wife and he is very much satisfied with her.

Godswill Akpabio also apologized directly to Senator Natasha over his statement if she was offended by it.(www.naija247news.com).