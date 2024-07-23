Gabon President Invites Aliko Dangote to Invest in Cement and Fertilizer Production

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has extended an invitation to Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), to explore investment opportunities in Gabon’s cement and fertilizer sectors, specifically in urea and phosphate production.

During his visit, Dangote engaged in discussions with President Nguema and other top government officials, focusing on how Dangote Industries could support Gabon’s economic growth by establishing cement and fertilizer plants. These sectors are crucial for the country’s infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

President Nguema expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership, highlighting Gabon’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments. He emphasized that collaboration with Dangote Industries would bring significant benefits, including job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced industrial capacity.

Renowned for his successful business ventures across Africa, Dangote reiterated his company’s dedication to fostering economic development on the continent. He emphasized that investing in Gabon’s cement and fertilizer sectors aligns with Dangote Industries’ strategic vision of expanding its footprint and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Gabon. Our goal is to contribute to the country’s economic diversification and industrialization efforts. By leveraging our expertise in cement and fertilizer production, we aim to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agricultural sectors,” Dangote stated.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Gabon. As Dangote Industries continues to explore and finalize investment opportunities, both nations anticipate mutual benefits that will drive economic progress and regional integration.

The potential investment by Dangote Industries in Gabon is expected to bolster the country’s industrial landscape, ensuring a steady supply of essential materials for construction and agriculture. This development aligns with President Nguema’s vision of transforming Gabon into a diversified and self-sustaining economy.

In the coming months, further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalize the investment plans. The collaboration between Dangote Industries and the Gabonese government holds promise for a robust partnership that will significantly impact Gabon’s economic landscape.