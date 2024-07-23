Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

DJ Cuppy Loses Grandmother

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced the tragic death of her maternal grandmother.

The billionaire heiress took to social media to express her grief and find solace in the memory of her beloved grandmother.

In an emotional message posted on her X handle, DJ Cuppy revealed that her grandmother, referred to as “Grandma Kaduna,” has passed away.

The DJ expressed her gratitude for the significant role her grandmother played in shaping her mother, who in turn raised her.

She reflected on the impact of her grandmother’s life and the enduring influence she will continue to have on their family.

She wrote:

“My mummy’s mother has passed away. I’m finding comfort knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. What a life she lived!

“I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. I’m praying for my very own during this sudden season of change, but we already know that our God is good all the time.

“Grandma Kaduna, your spirit lives on, guiding and comforting us .” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I have only one wife and I’m satisfied” – Godswill Akpabio breaks silence amidst multiple side chics allegations
Next article
Charly Boy vows to divorce his wife if Kamala Harris fails to win US election
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, passed...

Zenith Bank Aims to Raise N188.37bn Through Rights Issue

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Zenith Bank Plc has applied to the Nigerian Exchange...

Nigeria’s Petroleum Imports from Malta Skyrocket to $2.08 Billion Amidst Dangote-NNPC Rift

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta have surged 43-fold, reaching...

Rupert Murdoch Hands Control of Family Trust to Eldest Son Lachlan, Sparking Legal Battle

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Rupert Murdoch has decided to transfer control of his...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

South East 0
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, passed...

Zenith Bank Aims to Raise N188.37bn Through Rights Issue

Financials 0
Zenith Bank Plc has applied to the Nigerian Exchange...

Nigeria’s Petroleum Imports from Malta Skyrocket to $2.08 Billion Amidst Dangote-NNPC Rift

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s petroleum imports from Malta have surged 43-fold, reaching...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Passes Away at 82

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?