DJ Cuppy Loses Grandmother

July 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has announced the tragic death of her maternal grandmother.

The billionaire heiress took to social media to express her grief and find solace in the memory of her beloved grandmother.

In an emotional message posted on her X handle, DJ Cuppy revealed that her grandmother, referred to as “Grandma Kaduna,” has passed away.

The DJ expressed her gratitude for the significant role her grandmother played in shaping her mother, who in turn raised her.

She reflected on the impact of her grandmother’s life and the enduring influence she will continue to have on their family.

She wrote:

“My mummy’s mother has passed away. I’m finding comfort knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. What a life she lived!

“I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. I’m praying for my very own during this sudden season of change, but we already know that our God is good all the time.

“Grandma Kaduna, your spirit lives on, guiding and comforting us #RIP.” (www.naija247news.com).