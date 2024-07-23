Charly Boy vows to divorce his wife if Kamala Harris fails to win US election

July 23, 1024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran music star, Charly Boy has vowed to divorce his wife of 47 years if the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, fails to win the 2024 US presidential election.

This comes after the US president, Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and threw his weight behind his vice, Kamala Harris.

Charly Boy took to his X handle to express his opinion, stating that following Barack Obama’s historic presidency as the first Black male President, it’s only fitting that America now deserves a Black Female President.

He went on to reveal his admiration for Kamala Harris, even jokingly threatening to divorce his wife if his “crush” Kamala doesn’t emerge victorious in the election.

He wrote:

“If dis my crush, Kamala Harris no win the USA presidential election, I swear, I go divorce my wife of 47yrs.

“After the first Black Male President, America deserves the first Black Female President.

“Sorry rednecks. Dats how we Roll.” (www.naija247news.com).