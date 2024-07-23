Menu
Search
Subscribe
OPEC

Brent Crude Prices Remain Stable Amid OPEC+ Cuts and Spare Capacity

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) – Brent crude oil has been trading within a range of $75-$90 per barrel since late 2022, supported by OPEC+ production cuts that prevent prices from falling too low. However, significant spare capacity, demand uncertainty, and sanctions have limited the potential for prices to rise further.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

OPEC+ began gradually increasing production in early 2021 to unwind cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2022, the group announced new production cuts, which have continued since then.

According to PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga, “OPEC+’s need to maintain stable prices, along with expectations of falling inflation and potential rate cuts whenever oil prices dip below $80, is providing a floor for the market.”

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted that the sizable spare capacity held by OPEC+ is capping price increases. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates spare production capacity at a historically high 5.8 million barrels per day, nearly 6% of global oil consumption. This includes 3.3 million bpd in Saudi Arabia, 1 million bpd in the UAE, and 600,000 bpd in Iraq.

This excess capacity has mitigated the impact of geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts in the Middle East, which typically support higher prices due to perceived risks of supply disruptions. BNP Paribas analyst Aldo Spanjer stated, “The market isn’t pricing in a significant risk premium for the Middle East because OPEC and Saudi Arabia can manage it.”

Demand uncertainty, particularly from the Western world and China, has also restrained price increases. Julius Baer analyst Norbert Ruecker commented on the stagnation in demand, noting that Chinese demand contracted in April and May.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft observed that the market is well-supplied, despite ongoing conflicts like the Israeli war in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She added that the Israel-Hamas conflict has not caused any supply shutdowns, with the main impact being on shipping routes in the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Morgan Stanley Predicts Crude Oil Market Tightness to Ease in 2024, Brent Prices to Decline
Next article
OPEC Maintains 2024 and 2025 Oil Demand Forecasts, Predicts Increase in Global Fuel Use
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

OPEC Maintains 2024 and 2025 Oil Demand Forecasts, Predicts Increase in Global Fuel Use

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - OPEC has upheld its...

Morgan Stanley Predicts Crude Oil Market Tightness to Ease in 2024, Brent Prices to Decline

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
July 22 (Reuters) - The crude oil market is...

Nigeria Investigate Crude Shortages and Dirty Fuel Imports Amidst Dangote Refinery Dispute

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
LAGOS, July 22 - Nigerian lawmakers have established...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

OPEC Maintains 2024 and 2025 Oil Demand Forecasts, Predicts Increase in Global Fuel Use

OPEC 0
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - OPEC has upheld its...

Morgan Stanley Predicts Crude Oil Market Tightness to Ease in 2024, Brent Prices to Decline

Oil Markets 0
July 22 (Reuters) - The crude oil market is...

Nigeria Investigate Crude Shortages and Dirty Fuel Imports Amidst Dangote Refinery Dispute

News Analysis 0
LAGOS, July 22 - Nigerian lawmakers have established...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

OPEC Maintains 2024 and 2025 Oil Demand Forecasts, Predicts Increase in...

Joseph Adam - 0
× How can I help you?