Brent Crude Prices Remain Stable Amid OPEC+ Cuts and Spare Capacity

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) – Brent crude oil has been trading within a range of $75-$90 per barrel since late 2022, supported by OPEC+ production cuts that prevent prices from falling too low. However, significant spare capacity, demand uncertainty, and sanctions have limited the potential for prices to rise further.

OPEC+ began gradually increasing production in early 2021 to unwind cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2022, the group announced new production cuts, which have continued since then.

According to PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga, “OPEC+’s need to maintain stable prices, along with expectations of falling inflation and potential rate cuts whenever oil prices dip below $80, is providing a floor for the market.”

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted that the sizable spare capacity held by OPEC+ is capping price increases. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates spare production capacity at a historically high 5.8 million barrels per day, nearly 6% of global oil consumption. This includes 3.3 million bpd in Saudi Arabia, 1 million bpd in the UAE, and 600,000 bpd in Iraq.

This excess capacity has mitigated the impact of geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts in the Middle East, which typically support higher prices due to perceived risks of supply disruptions. BNP Paribas analyst Aldo Spanjer stated, “The market isn’t pricing in a significant risk premium for the Middle East because OPEC and Saudi Arabia can manage it.”

Demand uncertainty, particularly from the Western world and China, has also restrained price increases. Julius Baer analyst Norbert Ruecker commented on the stagnation in demand, noting that Chinese demand contracted in April and May.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft observed that the market is well-supplied, despite ongoing conflicts like the Israeli war in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She added that the Israel-Hamas conflict has not caused any supply shutdowns, with the main impact being on shipping routes in the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.