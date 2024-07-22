Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Veterinarians back proposed creation of livestock ministry

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some veterinarians say they are in support of the proposed creation of Ministry of Livestock Development to address the lingering challenges in the sector and ensure food security.

Dr Michael Ezea, Chairman, Kubwa Vet Forum, spoke at a news conference to commemorate the 10 years anniversary of the forum on Sunday in Abuja.

Ezea said the development would not only address the lingering crisis between farmers and herders but would lead to robust economy from the livestock subsector.

The News Agency recalls that President Bola Tinubu had, on July 9, 2024, proposed the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development with the view to ending the farmers-herders crisis.

“Veterinarians have been advocating for the creation of a specialised ministry or department to take care of livestock production and health.

“So, the creation of the ministry will reduce farmer-herders’ clashes, and ensure food security.’’

According to him, veterinarians believe that when the ministry kicks off and is managed very well, the animal sector will contribute immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are asking for more like ministry that will be manned by veterinarians to take care of animal health purposely to address zoonotic diseases which account for 75 per cent of human diseases,’’ he said.

On his part, Dr Fadipe Oladotun, acting Registrar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), said livestock industry in the country would turnaround the fortunes of the economy if properly managed.

Oladotun said he was very excited hearing the news of the proposal.

“One thing we have not paid critical attention to in our country is the fact that we are sitting on a goldmine when it comes to livestock.

“Livestock is what will turn the fortunes of this country around if properly harnessed and I think creating that ministry will bring it to the fore to ensure that the right thing is done,”he said.

Kubwa Vet Forum is a sub-group of the Nigerian Veterinary and Medical Association (NVMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SEC DG Urges Regulators, Stakeholders to Collaborate on ESG
Next article
Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 22,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David...

Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Hisbah Board says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

Politics & Govt News 0
July 22,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?