Veterinarians back proposed creation of livestock ministry

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some veterinarians say they are in support of the proposed creation of Ministry of Livestock Development to address the lingering challenges in the sector and ensure food security.

Dr Michael Ezea, Chairman, Kubwa Vet Forum, spoke at a news conference to commemorate the 10 years anniversary of the forum on Sunday in Abuja.

Ezea said the development would not only address the lingering crisis between farmers and herders but would lead to robust economy from the livestock subsector.

The News Agency recalls that President Bola Tinubu had, on July 9, 2024, proposed the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development with the view to ending the farmers-herders crisis.

“Veterinarians have been advocating for the creation of a specialised ministry or department to take care of livestock production and health.

“So, the creation of the ministry will reduce farmer-herders’ clashes, and ensure food security.’’

According to him, veterinarians believe that when the ministry kicks off and is managed very well, the animal sector will contribute immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are asking for more like ministry that will be manned by veterinarians to take care of animal health purposely to address zoonotic diseases which account for 75 per cent of human diseases,’’ he said.

On his part, Dr Fadipe Oladotun, acting Registrar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), said livestock industry in the country would turnaround the fortunes of the economy if properly managed.

Oladotun said he was very excited hearing the news of the proposal.

“One thing we have not paid critical attention to in our country is the fact that we are sitting on a goldmine when it comes to livestock.

“Livestock is what will turn the fortunes of this country around if properly harnessed and I think creating that ministry will bring it to the fore to ensure that the right thing is done,”he said.

Kubwa Vet Forum is a sub-group of the Nigerian Veterinary and Medical Association (NVMA) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter. (www.naija247news.com).