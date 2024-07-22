Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

July 22,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David on achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing ever made

The president took to his Instagram story to praise Dr. David’s remarkable achievement, stating:

“Congratulations to Dr. Fola David for completing his attempt at making the world’s largest hand-drawing by an individual, ‘Unity in Diversity.’ We are filled with great pride and admiration for this accomplishment.”

Dr. Fola David responded with gratitude, posting on his Instagram page: “Thank you, Mr. President @officialasiwajubat”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina
Next article
Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Hisbah Board says...

Veterinarians back proposed creation of livestock ministry

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some veterinarians say they are in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina

Nigeria Metro News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Hisbah Board says...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?