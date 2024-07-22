Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

July 22,2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David on achieving the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing ever made
The president took to his Instagram story to praise Dr. David’s remarkable achievement, stating:
“Congratulations to Dr. Fola David for completing his attempt at making the world’s largest hand-drawing by an individual, ‘Unity in Diversity.’ We are filled with great pride and admiration for this accomplishment.”
Dr. Fola David responded with gratitude, posting on his Instagram page: "Thank you, Mr. President @officialasiwajubat"