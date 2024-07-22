Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Stay away from Abure-led NWC, they will scam you – Kenneth Okonkwo caution s Nigerians

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

July 22,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has urged everyone to avoid the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP).

Okonkwo said people would be scammed of their hard-earned money if they followed the Abure-led NWC, which he described as a bunch of ill-fated liars.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the veteran actor dismissed a statement by the NWC of the Labour Party that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t reject its last convention.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the updated lies of the rejected purported Abure-led NWC of Labour Party, signed by one Obiorah Ifoh, to the tune that INEC didn’t reject their crooked convention. A look at the letter will reveal that the writer neglected, failed, and refused to include the dates they purported to notify INEC of the changes in the venue.

“This is because they knew that the notice was inadequate and consequently by Section 82(5) of the Electoral Act was void. INEC didn’t attend because they were not legally notified to attend, not that they opted not to attend.

“Also, the Labour Party members or their duly elected delegates were not allowed to vote for their preferred candidates in the purported convention in accordance with Section 82(3) of the EA, making the convention void for not being all-

Everyone knows that they didn’t organise ward, local, or state congresses before the purported convention. INEC was right in rejecting the illegal convention, and they remain perpetually rejected.

“I wish to advise everyone to stay clear of these bunch of ill-fated liars as they will be scammed of their hard-earned money if they follow them.”

Naija247News recalls that Okonkwo had distanced himself from the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party.

He said he couldn’t continue with a corrupt and incompetent NWC led by Abure.

The Nollywood veteran expressed strong condemnation of the national convention organised by Abure, saying it was rife with criminality and corruption.

According to him, “Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.

I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party, APC, because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest, only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend
Next article
Judy Austin’s ex-husband drags her for refusing him access to their kids for over 10 years
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force,...

NYSC awards ex-corps member for 18 projects

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Mr Wisdom Nduchika has been awarded...

CBN’s directive on dormant accounts’ in order – Unegbu

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

APC urges House of Assembly to impeach Obaseki, over threat to burn down Nigeria

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 22,2024. The leadership of the Edo State chapter of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

Security News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force,...

NYSC awards ex-corps member for 18 projects

Education 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Mr Wisdom Nduchika has been awarded...

CBN’s directive on dormant accounts’ in order – Unegbu

Financials 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?