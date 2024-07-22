Menu
Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced that he is set to welcome his first child with his partner Esther as they flaunt baby bump.

The comedian broke the exciting news on his social media pages by sharing some photos with Esther.

He expressed how magical his journey with his partner has blossomed over time and now, they are heading to a new chapter of their lives.

Nastyblaq cheered to the adventures of parenthood and the profound joy that lies ahead of them.

His words: “From the first laugh we shared to the love that blossomed, our journey together has been nothing short of magical. Now, we’re about to write a new chapter—welcoming our baby into the world. With you by my side, every moment feels like a dream come true. Cheers 🥂 to the adventures of parenthood and the joy that awaits us.”

His fans, friends and colleagues celebrated with him in the comment section.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
