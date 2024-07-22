NYSC awards ex-corps member for 18 projects

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Wisdom Nduchika has been awarded by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for carrying out 18 personal projects during his service year.

Nduchika received the award of recognition from the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed on Monday in Abuja, during the fourth edition of the NYSC D-G’s CDS Award.

The theme of the ceremony is, “Excellence in Action: Celebrating NYSC CDS stories’’.

Represented by his mother, Mrs Winifred Nduchika, he received the award and recognition for Best Individual CDS.

The News Agency reports that among the projects carried out by Nduchika during his service year in Abuja, were the construction and building from foundation to completion, a community primary healthcare facility in Jahi 2.

He also did the renovation of Jahi 2 Chief’s Palace and drainage construction to reduce exposure and spread of diseases.

Nduchika carried out food outreach for 400 less privileged persons at Jahi 2, and 1,000 women road show cancer awareness at Jabi Lake among others.

Speaking with NAN after the ceremony, Mrs Nduchika said that she was proud of her son who was out of the country at the moment.

“I feel honoured, I feel great, because it is good to achieve something. He has done so much, there is good in hard work because if he did not facilitate all these he will not achieve what he has.

“When he was younger he will always say he wants to achieve and help people, those are the things he always talked about and now he has achieved them.”

She, however, advised other young people to emulate him and attain great heights because there is always good in achieving goals.

She added that they should not go into vices but use their youthfulness to impact the society.

The NYSC D-G said that he was elated by the steady and extraordinary display of selfless contributions to national development by successive batches of corps members.

According to him, the programme reinforces hope of a brighter future for the country in view of the immense sense of devotion to service and sacrifice for which the young men and women are being recognised.

“It is also yet another demonstration of the importance management attaches to the CDS.

“The contributions of the corps members to the development of their host communities in the areas of health, education, agriculture and advocacy on development issues have undoubtedly transformed them into societal custodians and vanguards.

“These are the salient qualities of visionary leaders.

“Without doubt, the prayers and goodwill of the beneficiaries of their services will remain their bedrock of success and attainment of greatness,” Ahmed said.

He implored serving and future generation of corps members to emulate their lofty gestures and always strive to leave their footsteps in the sand of times wherever they found themselves.

Ahmed also inaugurated new CDS programmes. They include Traditional (Group) CDS, Year Round (personal) CDS, Collaborative CDS and Special Programmes.

The D-G’s CDS award was instituted in 2021 to encourage and rekindle the interest of corps members, staff and collaborating partners in community development activities.

It is aimed at promoting healthy competition among them and to reward and recognise outstanding performances.

Other categories of the award are Best Group CDS, Best CDS Schedule Officer and Best Collaborative Partners group. (www.naija247news.com).