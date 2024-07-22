Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

NYSC awards ex-corps member for 18 projects

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Wisdom Nduchika has been awarded by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for carrying out 18 personal projects during his service year.

Nduchika received the award of recognition from the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed on Monday in Abuja, during the fourth edition of the NYSC D-G’s CDS Award.

The theme of the ceremony is, “Excellence in Action: Celebrating NYSC CDS stories’’.

Represented by his mother, Mrs Winifred Nduchika, he received the award and recognition for Best Individual CDS.

The News Agency  reports that among the projects carried out by Nduchika during his service year in Abuja, were the construction and building from foundation to completion, a community primary healthcare facility in Jahi 2.

He also did the renovation of Jahi 2 Chief’s Palace and drainage construction to reduce exposure and spread of diseases.

Nduchika carried out food outreach for 400 less privileged persons at Jahi 2, and 1,000 women road show cancer awareness at Jabi Lake among others.

Speaking with NAN after the ceremony, Mrs Nduchika said that she was proud of her son who was out of the country at the moment.

“I feel honoured, I feel great, because it is good to achieve something. He has done so much, there is good in hard work because if he did not facilitate all these he will not achieve what he has.

“When he was younger he will always say he wants to achieve and help people, those are the things he always talked about and now he has achieved them.”

She, however, advised other young people to emulate him and attain great heights because there is always good in achieving goals.

She added that they should not go into vices but use their youthfulness to impact the society.

The NYSC D-G said that he was elated by the steady and extraordinary display of selfless contributions to national development by successive batches of corps members.

According to him, the programme reinforces hope of a brighter future for the country in view of the immense sense of devotion to service and sacrifice for which the young men and women are being recognised.

“It is also yet another demonstration of the importance management attaches to the CDS.

“The contributions of the corps members to the development of their host communities in the areas of health, education, agriculture and advocacy on development issues have undoubtedly transformed them into societal custodians and vanguards.

“These are the salient qualities of visionary leaders.

“Without doubt, the prayers and goodwill of the beneficiaries of their services will remain their bedrock of success and attainment of greatness,” Ahmed said.

He implored serving and future generation of corps members to emulate their lofty gestures and always strive to leave their footsteps in the sand of times wherever they found themselves.

Ahmed also inaugurated new CDS programmes. They include Traditional (Group) CDS, Year Round (personal) CDS, Collaborative CDS and Special Programmes.

The D-G’s CDS award was instituted in 2021 to encourage and rekindle the interest of corps members, staff and collaborating partners in community development activities.

It is aimed at promoting healthy competition among them and to reward and recognise outstanding performances.

Other categories of the award are Best Group CDS, Best CDS Schedule Officer and Best Collaborative Partners group. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
CBN’s directive on dormant accounts’ in order – Unegbu
Next article
Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force,...

CBN’s directive on dormant accounts’ in order – Unegbu

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

APC urges House of Assembly to impeach Obaseki, over threat to burn down Nigeria

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 22,2024. The leadership of the Edo State chapter of...

Resident Doctors Begin 5-day Warning Strike

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Association of Resident Doctors...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

Security News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force,...

CBN’s directive on dormant accounts’ in order – Unegbu

Financials 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu,...

APC urges House of Assembly to impeach Obaseki, over threat to burn down Nigeria

Politics & Govt News 0
July 22,2024. The leadership of the Edo State chapter of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?