“No one matches my level in comedy” – Josh2Funny boasts

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian comedian Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, has made bold statements about his status in the Nigerian comedy and content-creating industry.

Speaking on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, Josh2Funny rejected the notion that the industry is devoid of competition, insisting that such claims are misleading.

According to Josh2Funny, he remains unrivaled in the comedy scene.

“Let nobody tell you that there’s no competition in the comedy industry. There’s competition…

“As we speak now, my comedy is interpreted in Mandarin, Hindi, Russian, French, and other languages. I’m not with you guys, bro. I’m not anybody’s mate in this comedy industry,” Josh2Funny boldly said.

The comedian also took issue with fellow comedian who emulate his trends and styles without proper acknowledgment.

“What I won’t take is for people to be copying what I initiated without crediting me. No, I won’t take that,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).