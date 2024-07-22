Nigerian Stock Market Gains N488bn, All-Share Index Appreciates by 0.87%

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note, driven by appreciation in the prices of Airtel Africa, PRESCO and other 35 stocks led by UCAP.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization rose by 0.87% and 0.86% to settle at 100,539.40 points and N56.929 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.79 billion units of shares were traded in 44,007 deals, valued at N42 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 37 stocks gained against 34 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

UCAP led other gainers in the course of last week with 42.78% growth, closing at N40.55 from the previous close of N28.40.

African Prudential, CUTIX, Champion Breweries and OANDO grew their share prices by 33.78%, 29.65%, 12.09% and 11.28% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: NAHCO 9.44%, LEARNAFRICA 9.38%, Sunu Assurance 8.87%, University Press 8.66% and THE INITIATES 7.50% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Linkage Assurance led other price decliners, shedding 24.56% of its share price to close at N0.86 from the previous close of N1.14.

VERITAS KAPITAL, VITAFOAM, CHELLARAM and MCNICHOLS shed 11.67%, 10.38%, 9.76% and 9.01% respectively.

Other price decliners include: NGXGROUP (8.37%), Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Holding (8.28%), FTN Cocoa (6.40%), Livestock Feeds (6.38%) and Cornerstone Insurance (6.16%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).