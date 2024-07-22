Menu
Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl, 330 Others To Borno Govt

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, has handed over the latest rescued Chibok Girl, Ihyi Abdu, to Borno State Government.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony on Monday in Maiduguri, Shuaibu said her rescue brought to 19 the number of Chibok girls rescued through direct military operations.

“Today we are gathered here to hand over another Chibok girl rescued during the cause of military operations in Sambisa forest.

“She was rescued by troops of Sector 1 of the Theatre. The Theatre will continue to do its best to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in captivity in line with the strategic guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff,” Shuaibu said.

Giving details of the rescue, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Brig. -Gen. AGL Haruna, said the girl was rescued on June 23 with two children by troops during an operation within Sambisa forest.

“She is now 27 years old, Kibaku by tribe and a Muslim by faith. She is serial number 67 on the list of abducted Chibok girls published by the Federal Government in 2014.

“While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Abu Darda at Gwoza town in 2014. However, Darda who is an indigene of Plateau State later relocated to Senegal and she later got married to other terrorists that were eventually neutralised by troops.

“Prior to her rescue, she was married to one Bana and they resided at Garin Mustapha in Njimiya in Sambisa forest.

“At the moment, she is three months pregnant. Since her rescue, she has gone through a detailed medical examination along with her two children and unborn child, ” the GOC said.

The News Agency reports that also handed over to Borno Government on Monday are 330 rescued persons ,made up of 110 women and 220 children.(www.naija247news.com).

