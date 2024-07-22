Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates to N1,596/$1 in the NAFEM Window

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, July 19.

The domestic currency on Friday closed lower against the greenback by 1.92 per cent or N30.10 to close at N1,596.92/$1 compared with the previous session’s closing rate of N1,566.82/$1.

The value of FX trades at the spot market, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, went down slightly by 8.2 per cent or $22.47 million to $250.67 million from the $273.14 million reported on Thursday.

In the black market segment, the Naira gained N55 against the US Dollar yesterday to trade at N1,580/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,635/$1.

However, the Nigerian Naira appreciated against the Pound Sterling in the official market during the session by N15.19 to wrap the day at N2,048.77/£1 versus the N2,063.96/£1 it exchanged a day earlier, and against the Euro, it improved its value by N7.32 to sell for N1,725.91/€1 versus N1,733.23/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Nigerian Stock Market Gains N488bn, All-Share Index Appreciates by 0.87%
Zenith Bank maintains Nigeria’s number one Bank by Tier-1 capital for 5th consecutive year
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
