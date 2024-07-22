Menu
Aviation

Max Air Flight Delayed After Tire Damage; Passengers Safe

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

A Max Air flight from Yola to Abuja faced a delay due to damage to the aircraft’s tires, according to a passenger who spoke to TG News. The passenger described the incident as one of the most challenging experiences of their life but expressed relief at escaping unharmed.

A Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) official, who requested anonymity, confirmed that arrangements were underway to transport four replacement tires from Abuja to Yola Airport. A plane from Yobe is scheduled to deliver the tires to Yola for repairs tonight.

The official assured that the situation was under control and there was no cause for alarm.

The aircraft, carrying 113 passengers, was scheduled to depart at 5:15 pm but encountered the tire issues while preparing for takeoff.

Efforts to obtain further confirmation from FAAN on Sunday night were unsuccessful.

