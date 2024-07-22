Judy Austin’s ex-husband drags her for refusing him access to their kids for over 10 years

July 22 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Emmanuel Obasi drags his ex-wife Judy Austin, as he accuses her of denying him access to their kids for over 10 years.

He made the accusation in a video that surfaced on social media, while lamenting the ordeal that followed the dissolution of their marriage.

Judy’s ex-husband complained that she frustrates him with the kids, and doesn’t let him see them.

He revealed that the kids are also not living with her, which makes him all the more worried about their upbringing.

Mr Emmanuel Obasi said:

“She will frustrate me with this children because she knows I love them. Now a father like me, how will I be looking at my self that I have children of 16 and 14 years old and I don’t have access to them. This year makes it 10 years I have [set my] sight on my children. How will I cope. Any day I wake up with that mindset I lose concentration. It is unbearable at this point… she’s not with them, I am not with them. The upbringing of this children matters a lot to me…” (www.naija247news.com).