Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to his boss, Davido as he secures a 10-year UK visa.

Israel DMW revealed the exciting on his Instagram story.

He announced that he has fully secured a 10 years visa, sending gratitude to his boss, Davido and the UK embassy.

His words: “10 yrs UK visa Shiit fully secured. Am very grateful oga. Thank you also, UK Embassy.”

Many praised Afrobeat star, Davido’s kind heart in the comment section while others expressed how much Sheila, Israel’s ex-wife, is missing out. (www.naija247news.com).