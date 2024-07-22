Menu
Nollywood

“How I feel after watching myself act wicked roles – Actress Ayo Adesanya

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Renowned Nigerian actress Ayo Adesanya has opened up about her experience portraying wicked characters in movies. In an interview with Saturday Beats, Adesanya admitted that watching herself play villainous roles sometimes leads her to question her own nature.

“Acting in various roles exposes you to different lifestyles,” she explained. “Sometimes, when I see myself acting wickedly, I marvel at how well and easily I embody those roles, which makes me wonder if I am inherently wicked. It actually makes me feel uneasy. Even though I’m just portraying a character, I question why someone would be so heartless.”

Adesanya also discussed her new YouTube series, ‘Madam Movable’, where she faced the challenge of learning to ride a bike for her role.

“I wanted to explore something different that would push my boundaries. There are many delivery men, but I haven’t seen a delivery woman in that context. I also wanted to delve into my comedic side, though this series features a more ‘calm’ style of comedy. Learning to ride a bike was difficult—I had to train for a week before mastering it. After that, I developed a new appreciation for okada riders,” she said.

Samuel Onyekwe
