Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina

July 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Katsina State Hisbah Board says it has destroyed seized alcohol and other illicit drugs worth N60 million in Funtua Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr Aminu Usman, disclosed this to the News Agency in Katsina on Sunday.

According to Umsan, no fewer than 1,750 crates of alcohol and about 33 jerry cans of locally brewed beer were recently seized and destroyed in Funtua.

The Hisbah commander further explained that the effort was part of their mandate to ensure good morals among the people in the state.

While commending the officials of the board for their effort, he urged them to redouble their commitment to discharging their duties.

He also sought the support of religious leaders in the state for the success of the board, saying that hisbah does not belong to any particular group or sect.

The Hisbah commander also commended Gov. Dikko Radda for the full support he has been giving the board in discharging its responsibilities.

Usman also appealed to the public to always assist the board with genuine information on places where immoral behaviours were committed.

He called on parents, teachers, and community leaders to intensify efforts to instill discipline and good morals among youths in their communities. (www.naija247news.com).