Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

Hand Over Wanted Yahaya Bello To EFCC, Kogi Group Urges Governor Ododo

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Residents of Kogi State, under the banner of the People of Kogi, have demanded that Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo immediately hand over former Governor Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The call comes in the wake of reports that Governor Ododo obstructed an EFCC operation aimed at arresting Bello in April.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to SaharaReporters, EFCC operatives had laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence with plans to arrest him, but Governor Ododo intervened, taking Bello away in his official vehicle. The EFCC condemned this action, with spokesperson Dele Oyewale noting that obstructing their officers is a criminal offense.

Yahaya Bello is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of money laundering involving N80.2 billion. Despite these serious allegations, he has refused to appear in court.

On Sunday, a statement from the Kogi residents criticized the state government’s handling of the situation. The statement read:

“We, the citizens of Kogi State, stand united against the corrupt governance that has plagued our state and nation for too long. We will not be silenced or intimidated by a government that has failed to address our grievances.

“The recent press release from the Kogi State Government is a desperate attempt to suppress the voices of a populace fed up with bad governance. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: The Kogi State Government, under Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, must immediately hand over former Governor Yahaya Bello to the EFCC. We will no longer tolerate the shielding of corrupt individuals who have looted our state’s resources and left us in poverty.

“ACCOUNTABILITY NOW: The Kogi State Government’s claims of solidarity with national economic efforts are hollow. True solidarity should be with the suffering people of Kogi State, not with corrupt elites. We demand transparency and accountability from those who have betrayed the public trust.

“EMPTY PROMISES: The so-called economic policies and investments by the Kogi State Government are mere distractions from their failures. Our schools, hospitals, and infrastructure remain in disrepair while they enrich themselves with our hard-earned money.

“RIGHT TO PROTEST: The right to protest is a fundamental part of our democracy. The government’s attempts to label peaceful protests as violent and unpatriotic insult every citizen who demands a better future.

“WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED: Kogi citizens will not be cowed by threats or misinformation. We stand firm in our demand for justice. If the government refuses to hand over Yahaya Bello to the EFCC, we will take matters into our own hands and occupy the Government House.

“UNITY AND ACTION: We call on all Kogi citizens to unite and fight for our future. Together, we can bring about the change we desperately need.

“MESSAGE TO THE GOVERNMENT: Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, your attempts to silence us will fail. Hand over Yahaya Bello to the EFCC or face the full force of a people’s movement determined to achieve justice.

“CALL TO ACTION: We urge every citizen to prepare for a massive, peaceful protest. This is a time for action, not fear. Let us show the world that the people of Kogi State will not be silenced or oppressed.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Veteran Actor Tajudeen Oyewole (Abija) Reveals Devastating Loss of Wife and Two Children, Shares Impact on Career
Next article
Max Air Flight Delayed After Tire Damage; Passengers Safe
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 22,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David...

Hisbah destroys N60m worth of alcohol and illicit drugs in Katsina

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Hisbah Board says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular skit maker Nastyblaq has announced...

Israel DMW thanks boss Davido for helping him obtain 10 years UK visa

Lifestyle News 0
July 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Media personality, Israel DMW is overwhelmed...

Tinubu Congratulates Fola David For His Guinness World Record Achievement

Politics & Govt News 0
July 22,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Fola David...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Skitmaker, Nasty Blaq set to welcome a child with his girlfriend

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?