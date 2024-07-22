Hand Over Wanted Yahaya Bello To EFCC, Kogi Group Urges Governor Ododo

Residents of Kogi State, under the banner of the People of Kogi, have demanded that Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo immediately hand over former Governor Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The call comes in the wake of reports that Governor Ododo obstructed an EFCC operation aimed at arresting Bello in April.

According to SaharaReporters, EFCC operatives had laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence with plans to arrest him, but Governor Ododo intervened, taking Bello away in his official vehicle. The EFCC condemned this action, with spokesperson Dele Oyewale noting that obstructing their officers is a criminal offense.

Yahaya Bello is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of money laundering involving N80.2 billion. Despite these serious allegations, he has refused to appear in court.

On Sunday, a statement from the Kogi residents criticized the state government’s handling of the situation. The statement read:

“We, the citizens of Kogi State, stand united against the corrupt governance that has plagued our state and nation for too long. We will not be silenced or intimidated by a government that has failed to address our grievances.

“The recent press release from the Kogi State Government is a desperate attempt to suppress the voices of a populace fed up with bad governance. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: The Kogi State Government, under Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, must immediately hand over former Governor Yahaya Bello to the EFCC. We will no longer tolerate the shielding of corrupt individuals who have looted our state’s resources and left us in poverty.

“ACCOUNTABILITY NOW: The Kogi State Government’s claims of solidarity with national economic efforts are hollow. True solidarity should be with the suffering people of Kogi State, not with corrupt elites. We demand transparency and accountability from those who have betrayed the public trust.

“EMPTY PROMISES: The so-called economic policies and investments by the Kogi State Government are mere distractions from their failures. Our schools, hospitals, and infrastructure remain in disrepair while they enrich themselves with our hard-earned money.

“RIGHT TO PROTEST: The right to protest is a fundamental part of our democracy. The government’s attempts to label peaceful protests as violent and unpatriotic insult every citizen who demands a better future.

“WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED: Kogi citizens will not be cowed by threats or misinformation. We stand firm in our demand for justice. If the government refuses to hand over Yahaya Bello to the EFCC, we will take matters into our own hands and occupy the Government House.

“UNITY AND ACTION: We call on all Kogi citizens to unite and fight for our future. Together, we can bring about the change we desperately need.

“MESSAGE TO THE GOVERNMENT: Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, your attempts to silence us will fail. Hand over Yahaya Bello to the EFCC or face the full force of a people’s movement determined to achieve justice.

“CALL TO ACTION: We urge every citizen to prepare for a massive, peaceful protest. This is a time for action, not fear. Let us show the world that the people of Kogi State will not be silenced or oppressed.”