Enugu State Gov Mbah Seeks Repatriation Of Simon Ekpa From Finland Over Killings In South-East Nigeria

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has harshly criticized Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based leader of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, calling him a “murderer, scammer, and common criminal.” Mbah accused Ekpa of exploiting the suffering and emotions of the Igbo people for personal gain and urged residents of the South East to disregard his threats and sit-at-home orders.

During a weekend meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Mbah condemned the Finnish government for allowing Ekpa to operate from their country despite his alleged involvement in terrorism and criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The continued presence of Ekpa in Finland, a country where the rule of law prevails, while he promotes anarchy and exploits our people, is unacceptable,” Mbah said. “He creates a climate of fear to profit from it, extorting and deceiving our people under the guise of fighting for their interests. He is nothing more than a common criminal who thrives on terror.”

Mbah reassured Enugu State residents of their security, emphasizing that the state would not be intimidated by criminals. He called on the community to reject Ekpa’s threats and to remain resilient against his attempts to disrupt daily life.

The governor also appealed to the House Committee to facilitate Ekpa’s repatriation to Nigeria to face charges related to his alleged acts of terrorism. He expressed disappointment with the Finnish government for sheltering Ekpa while he incites violence in Nigeria.

“We cannot allow someone who causes such harm to our people to live comfortably abroad,” Mbah stated. “We must work together to bring him to justice and protect our community.”

In closing, Mbah reiterated his commitment to ensuring the completion of the DSS Training Institute in Awgu and praised the committee for their oversight. Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, commended Mbah for his exemplary approach to security and governance and sought his support for the timely completion of the DSS project.