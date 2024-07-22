Menu
Politics & Govt News

APC urges House of Assembly to impeach Obaseki, over threat to burn down Nigeria

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

July 22,2024.

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the State House of Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Godwin Obaseki over his alleged threat to burn down the country.

Naija247News reports that the State Acting Chairman of the party, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, made the call on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Tenebe said the governor, in a viral video, threatened to burn down the nation if the murderers of Inspector Akor Onuh in last Thursday’s attack at the Benin Airport are not arrested by the police.

The APC chairman also called on the State legislators to immediately condemn Obaseki’s reckless and dangerous threat to burn down Nigeria.

He posited that to forestall and end the governor’s alleged unprecedented heinous plans, the speaker and members of the Edo State House of Assembly should immediately start his impeachment process, which has become overdue.

He said Edo people can no longer watch Governor Obaseki’s incessant violent politics, which has heightened insecurity in the state.

Tenebe alleged that Governor Obaseki has readily armed the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) and Public Work Volunteers (PUWOV) to kill, maim, and wound anyone who holds contrary views of his divisive administration.

He noted that Obaseki’s latest violent threat against Nigeria and Nigerians is a descent into madness that must quickly be tamed to avoid anarchy and a breakdown of law and order in Edo State and Nigeria.

According to him, “In the last 24 hours, Nigerians from all walks of life have been treated to a melodrama wherein the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, gloated like a villain in a video, threatening to burn down Nigeria if the murderers of Inspector Akor Onuh at the Benin City Airport are not arrested by the police.

To say the least, Obaseki’s latest violent threat to Nigeria and Nigerians is a descent into madness that must quickly be tamed to avoid anarchy and a breakdown of law and order in Edo State and Nigeria.

“The signs of his cognitive impairment have been a source of concern not just for Edo people but also for the governor himself, so much so because he readies his thugs—the dangerous Edo State Security Network (ESSN) and Public Work Volunteers (PUWOV)—to kill, maim, and wound anyone who holds contrary views of his divisive administration,” he said.

He further alleged that the avoidable tragic incident of last Thursday, July 18, 2024, is a vivid example of how far state-sponsored extrajudicial killings have been going on, but are covered by the state government with deceptive reports of inter-cult fights in the state.

Tenebe stated that it is time to stop the governor before he allegedly carries out his threat.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
