US Faces Growing Challenge from Sino-Russian Alliance in Strategic Arctic Competition

The ongoing conflict between the United States, China, and Russia extends beyond a trade war into a strategic battle for dominance in various regions, including the Arctic. Despite its historical hegemony, the United States faces the risk of losing its foothold in the Arctic to Russia and China due to its waning influence.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the U.S. has exerted considerable influence globally. However, nearly three decades later, this dominance is threatened by emerging powers and events like the COVID-19 pandemic. According to neoclassical realism author Fareed Zakaria, we have entered a post-American phase where new key players have emerged.

While the U.S. is undeniably concerned about Russia’s growing power, China’s ascent poses an even greater challenge to the established world order. The Sino-Russian cooperation aims to counteract U.S. unilateralism and could potentially establish a new era of dominance.

Russia and China have developed significant economic, political, military, and technological power, allowing them to expand their global influence through “smart power” strategies, which blend hard and soft power elements. Despite the European Union’s alliance with the U.S., Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and Chinese investments complicates decision-making, making Russian and Chinese expansion seem inevitable.

Climate change, despite its severe global impacts, presents an opportunity in the Arctic for extracting valuable resources like oil, gas, and precious stones. Russia’s advantageous location in the Arctic, coupled with China’s technological and manpower contributions, strengthens their bilateral relationship.

For this discussion, the Arctic is defined as a vast ice mass in the Northern Hemisphere, crucial for global energy and trade security. The Arctic region’s definition varies, with Russia viewing it as essential to national security and the European Environment Agency describing it as a massive area covering one-sixth of the Earth’s surface.

In international relations, geopolitics plays a crucial role, influencing states’ and peoples’ political development. Alfred T. Mahan’s 1890 Theory of Sea Power, emphasizing maritime dominance, remains relevant for understanding Arctic geopolitics. The Arctic’s geographical conditions necessitate strategic maritime thinking, focusing on new sea routes and resource extraction.

Russia: The Arctic Power

Russia claims the largest portion of the Arctic region due to its extensive territory in eastern Europe and northern Asia. Historically, Russia has maintained a significant Arctic presence, justifying its sovereignty claims. Its strategic thinking in the Arctic has been well-developed, contributing to its regional influence.

Despite not being a world power, Russia’s military, technological, and scientific advancements enable it to wield considerable influence. These factors, along with its historical Arctic policies, position Russia as a formidable Arctic power.

Climate change has created opportunities for Eurasian powers to vie for Arctic control. Russia’s proximity to the Arctic and its comprehensive Arctic policy, initiated during the Soviet era, give it an edge. President Putin’s government has continued to prioritize Arctic strategy, fostering cooperation with China to leverage technological resources and manpower.

China: A Semi-Arctic Country

China, despite not bordering the Arctic, has strategic interests in the region. Recognizing the importance of maritime trade, China seeks to diversify its routes to ensure energy security and expand its commercial reach. The Polar Silk Road, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aims to create alternative routes to bypass potential conflicts in the Strait of Malacca.

China’s Arctic strategy, formalized in 2018, highlights its interests in accessing Arctic resources and utilizing the Northern Route. As an observer in the Arctic Council since 2013, China has invested in various Arctic projects to enhance its image as a global power.

China’s expansionist ambitions are driven by economic, commercial, and national security concerns. Diversifying trade routes, particularly through the Arctic, helps mitigate risks associated with potential conflicts in Southeast Asia. The Arctic Silk Road aligns with China’s goal of maintaining energy security and expanding its geopolitical influence.

China’s diplomatic strategies, focusing on South-South cooperation, have fostered alliances with Arctic nations. Russia, with its vast territory and strategic location, is a key ally. Sino-Russian cooperation enhances both nations’ regional and international security, challenging U.S. dominance.

Conclusions

Geography plays a vital role in shaping states’ foreign policies. China and Russia, aware of their interdependent relationships, have leveraged their strengths to pursue common goals. The Arctic’s natural resources and strategic importance make it a focal point for Sino-Russian cooperation.

Russia, as an Arctic nation, has a privileged status in Arctic decision-making, while China, despite being a semi-Arctic nation, has established a significant presence. The Arctic’s vast oil and natural gas reserves underscore its importance for global energy security.

The Sino-Russian collaboration in the Arctic exemplifies their strategic foresight, combining technological expertise and geopolitical maneuvering. This partnership may reshape the global balance of power, positioning China and Russia as dominant forces in the Arctic and beyond.