Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

U.S. President Biden drops re-election bid, endorse Harris as candidate

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, citing concerns about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump. In a significant move, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate to replace him.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Biden, 81, announced his decision in a post on X, stating he would continue to serve as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025. He plans to address the nation later this week.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. While it was my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to run at the top of a major party’s ticket in U.S. history. Her candidacy is expected to garner significant support from party officials and voters alike.

The decision follows mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials after Biden’s poor performance in a June 27 debate against Trump, 78. Concerns about Biden’s fitness for another term were amplified by his struggles during the debate and subsequent public appearances, where he made several notable gaffes.

Biden’s announcement also comes shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, which led him to cut short a campaign trip to Las Vegas. This diagnosis, along with growing calls from congressional Democrats for him to step down, likely influenced his decision.

With Biden’s historic move, Harris will now lead the Democratic ticket, facing the challenge of a condensed campaign period with less than four months until the election. Her leadership and experience as Vice President will be crucial as she steps into this new role, aiming to unite the party and secure a victory in November.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote: Our Refinery is having repeated orders from abroad
Next article
Russia-Africa Cooperation: Current Outlook and Future Perspectives
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New Highs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Nigeria Among Top 10 African Countries Struggling with Massive IMF Debt, Report Reveals

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
An updated report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Nigeria’s foreign exchange woes spurred BlackRock’s $400M iShares Frontier ETF closure

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The upcoming closure of the world’s only exchange-traded fund...

Sergey Brin Invests $15M in African Ibogaine Trials for Psychedelic Mental Health Treatment

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Google co-founder Sergey Brin is funding the development of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New Highs

Food Inflation 0
Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Nigeria Among Top 10 African Countries Struggling with Massive IMF Debt, Report Reveals

Economy 0
An updated report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Nigeria’s foreign exchange woes spurred BlackRock’s $400M iShares Frontier ETF closure

Analysis 0
The upcoming closure of the world’s only exchange-traded fund...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?