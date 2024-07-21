U.S. President Biden drops re-election bid, endorse Harris as candidate

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, citing concerns about his mental acuity and ability to defeat Donald Trump. In a significant move, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate to replace him.

Biden, 81, announced his decision in a post on X, stating he would continue to serve as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025. He plans to address the nation later this week.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. While it was my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to run at the top of a major party’s ticket in U.S. history. Her candidacy is expected to garner significant support from party officials and voters alike.

The decision follows mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and party officials after Biden’s poor performance in a June 27 debate against Trump, 78. Concerns about Biden’s fitness for another term were amplified by his struggles during the debate and subsequent public appearances, where he made several notable gaffes.

Biden’s announcement also comes shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, which led him to cut short a campaign trip to Las Vegas. This diagnosis, along with growing calls from congressional Democrats for him to step down, likely influenced his decision.

With Biden’s historic move, Harris will now lead the Democratic ticket, facing the challenge of a condensed campaign period with less than four months until the election. Her leadership and experience as Vice President will be crucial as she steps into this new role, aiming to unite the party and secure a victory in November.