Pharmaceuticals

Sergey Brin Invests $15M in African Ibogaine Trials for Psychedelic Mental Health Treatment

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is funding the development of a hallucinogen derived from a rainforest shrub for mental health treatment, marking a notable Silicon Valley move into the burgeoning psychedelics sector.

Catalyst4, Brin’s non-profit investment vehicle established with proceeds from his 2021 Tesla stake sale, is committing around $15 million of a $25 million funding round for Soneira, a psychedelic start-up. Soneira is launching clinical trials on ibogaine, a West African shrub, as a treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Ibogaine, traditionally used in Gabonese spiritual rituals for its mind-altering effects, has gained interest from Western psychedelic advocates and mental health researchers. A Stanford University study funded by Brin’s charitable foundation earlier this year found that ibogaine therapy improved mental health and cognitive function in 30 US military veterans with TBI.

Soneira, advised by Stanford psychiatrist Nolan Williams, is exploring how to combine ibogaine with heart medications to reduce the risk of fatal cardiac arrhythmia associated with the plant. The biotech aims to develop a synthetic version of the compound and will use the funding to launch early-stage clinical trials.

Brin’s investment is the latest example of Silicon Valley’s growing interest in psychedelics for personal use and investment. Catalyst4 was created with funds from Brin’s $366 million windfall from selling his entire Tesla stake. Tesla founder Elon Musk has also publicly discussed using ketamine to treat depression, and billionaire investor Peter Thiel was an early backer of Atai Life Sciences, a biotech researching psychedelic-based mental health treatments.

Venture capitalists have invested nearly $180 million in psychedelic biotechs this year, following a record $528 million investment in 2021. Through the Sergey Brin Family Foundation, Brin has invested hundreds of millions into research on neurodegenerative and psychological conditions, driven by his personal connection to Parkinson’s disease risk.

Catalyst4, with $430 million in total assets at the end of 2022, focuses on breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders and climate change mitigation technologies. It is managed by a board member also affiliated with Brin’s family office, Bayshore Global Management.

Several other parties, including Helena Special Investments and LifeForce Capital, have also shown interest in investing in Soneira. The funding round is expected to close after summer.

Soneira and Helena declined to comment, while Catalyst4 and LifeForce did not respond to requests for comment.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
