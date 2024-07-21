Nigeria’s foreign exchange woes spurred BlackRock’s $400M iShares Frontier ETF closure

The upcoming closure of the world’s only exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing directly in frontier markets marks a significant retreat from a challenging sector, particularly impacting countries like Nigeria. BlackRock has announced it will liquidate its $400 million iShares Frontier and Select Emerging Markets ETF (FM) in 2025 due to ongoing liquidity issues.

This decision leaves the Luxembourg-domiciled $92 million Xtrackers S&P Select Frontier Swap UCITS ETF (DX2Z) as the sole frontier equity ETF globally. Unlike the iShares ETF, which directly invested in frontier market stocks, the Xtrackers fund uses a synthetic swap-based method to replicate index performance.

The closure of FM is part of a broader trend where the ETF industry is withdrawing from difficult markets. Global X’s MSCI Nigeria ETF was discontinued in March following Nigeria’s problematic foreign exchange policies. Similarly, VanEck’s Egypt ETF was liquidated the same month due to concerns over performance and liquidity. These moves follow previous closures, such as the Market Access MSCI Emerging and Frontier Africa ex-South Africa Index UCITS ETF and the Lyxor Pan Africa UCITS ETF in 2016.

This retreat from direct frontier market investments contrasts sharply with the overall growth of the ETF industry, which saw global assets reach a record $13.1 trillion by the end of June, fueled by unprecedented first-half inflows.

Ben Johnson of Morningstar explained, “It becomes very difficult to operate an ETF in a pool of assets where the liquidity is not there. ETFs are only as liquid as their underlying holdings.” The iShares ETF, operational for nearly 12 years, struggled as its benchmark, the MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select Index, lost several key countries to emerging market status.

Notably, Argentina and Kuwait, once major frontier markets, were promoted in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Meanwhile, the UAE and Qatar advanced earlier, and Saudi Arabia bypassed frontier status altogether. The MSCI index now includes 19 frontier markets, such as Nigeria, Vietnam, and Kenya, alongside four emerging markets like Colombia and Egypt.

Nigeria’s severe foreign exchange issues, including difficulties in repatriating funds, played a significant role in the ETF’s closure. The inability to convert local currency to dollars, compounded by strict central bank policies, made it increasingly challenging for investors. “Nigeria was the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back,” said Johnson.

Charlie Robertson from FIM Partners noted that FX issues are not unique to Nigeria but have been particularly severe there. The transition of FM from a passive to an actively managed fund failed to resolve these liquidity challenges.

Xtrackers’ synthetic approach avoids some of these issues but introduces its own complications. For instance, investors in Xtrackers faced an artificial loss when Nigeria was removed from the index at a “zero-price,” and high transaction costs associated with swaps are a concern.

Despite the ETF closures, there remain at least 20 mutual funds globally investing in frontier markets. Mutual funds, priced daily at net asset value (NAV), may offer easier management compared to ETFs, which are priced every millisecond.

Robertson criticized the timing of FM’s closure, noting that it coincides with recent improvements in Nigerian markets and the implementation of IMF programs. He argued, “It’s often when conditions improve and the market opens up that funds close, which seems counterintuitive.”

The closure of FM highlights the complex dynamics of investing in frontier markets and underscores the broader challenges faced by investors in regions with significant liquidity and regulatory hurdles.