Nigeria’s Dangote Group Abandons Steel Market Plans to Avoid Monopoly Accusations

Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, announced that the company will abandon its plans to enter Nigeria’s steel market to avoid accusations of monopolistic practices. During a press briefing at his refinery in Lagos on Saturday, Dangote explained that the decision was made by the company’s board.

The business mogul emphasized that entering the steel sector could lead to increased imports of raw materials, contrary to the company’s primary goal. “Our board decided against pursuing the steel business to avoid being labeled as a monopoly and to prevent encouraging imports,” Dangote said.

Despite this, Dangote urged other Nigerians to invest in the steel sector, highlighting the need for domestic investment. “There are Nigerians with more resources than us. They should invest in our country instead of keeping their money abroad,” he added.

Earlier, in a June interview, Dangote mentioned plans to ensure that all steel used in West Africa would be sourced from Nigeria. However, this latest decision marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy.

Historically, Nigeria has struggled to establish a robust steel industry, with several failed attempts to revive local steel factories. President Bola Tinubu’s administration had also promised to kickstart production at the Ajaokuta steel complex during the election campaigns.

Dangote’s potential involvement in the steel industry was seen as a game-changer that could attract additional investment and business opportunities. However, his decision to step back might prolong the sector’s challenges due to years of underinvestment.