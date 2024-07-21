Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigerians Praise Farouk Ahmed’s Anti-Monoploy Bold Stand on Dangote Refinery Quality, Call for Action

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nigerians have expressed strong support for Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), following his candid remarks about the quality of diesel produced by the Dangote refinery.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ahmed’s statements, which challenged the quality of the diesel from the $20bn Dangote refinery, have been met with praise for their patriotic boldness. He asserted that the diesel produced by the refinery contains high sulphur levels, which is inferior compared to imported fuel. This has sparked a broader conversation about the state of Nigeria’s refining sector.

In a recent statement, Ahmed clarified that the refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed yet. He emphasized that the Federal Government should not rely solely on one refinery to meet the nation’s fuel needs, as it risks creating a monopoly.

“The Dangote refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage and has not been licensed,” Ahmed explained. “The claim that we are trying to scuttle the refinery is false. Our stance is to ensure energy security and prevent any single entity from dominating the market.”

Ahmed’s remarks also addressed allegations of unfair practices by the NMDPRA, such as granting licenses for the importation of substandard fuel. He defended the NMDPRA’s position, stating that the regulatory body is committed to maintaining high standards and preventing any entity from gaining undue advantage.

Nigerians have rallied behind Ahmed’s stance, viewing it as a crucial step towards ensuring that local production meets international quality standards and that the country’s energy sector remains competitive. Social media users have praised Ahmed for his transparency and dedication to protecting consumer interests.

One commentator, Ohiozoje Augustine, commended Ahmed’s courage: “Farouk Ahmed’s bold stance is commendable. It shows a commitment to transparency and quality, which is vital for our nation’s energy security.”

@realist_waley expressed support, stating: “Ahmed’s comments highlight the need for rigorous standards and fair competition. It’s refreshing to see someone prioritize national interest over corporate interests.”

@Talk2me001 also lauded Ahmed’s approach: “His focus on maintaining high standards and preventing monopolies is exactly what Nigeria needs to build a robust and competitive energy sector.”

In a country where the energy sector has long struggled with inefficiencies and corruption, Ahmed’s remarks are seen as a refreshing call for accountability and improvement. His stance reflects a commitment to ensuring that local refineries meet international standards and that Nigeria’s energy sector benefits the nation as a whole.

As the Dangote refinery continues its development, Nigerians are hopeful that the emphasis on quality and fair competition will drive positive changes in the sector and bolster the country’s economic growth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
9mobile Refutes Reports of N55bn Debt to Keystone Bank
Next article
“US, EU, and Turkey Impose Tariffs on Chinese EVs: A Deeper Strategic Competition Over Nickel Unfolds”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New Highs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Nigeria Among Top 10 African Countries Struggling with Massive IMF Debt, Report Reveals

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
An updated report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Nigeria’s foreign exchange woes spurred BlackRock’s $400M iShares Frontier ETF closure

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The upcoming closure of the world’s only exchange-traded fund...

Sergey Brin Invests $15M in African Ibogaine Trials for Psychedelic Mental Health Treatment

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Google co-founder Sergey Brin is funding the development of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New Highs

Food Inflation 0
Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...

Nigeria Among Top 10 African Countries Struggling with Massive IMF Debt, Report Reveals

Economy 0
An updated report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Nigeria’s foreign exchange woes spurred BlackRock’s $400M iShares Frontier ETF closure

Analysis 0
The upcoming closure of the world’s only exchange-traded fund...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?