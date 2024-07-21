Nigerians Groan Over “N250k One-Way Ticket” as Air Peace, Max Air, Others Explain Airfare Hike

Home Economy Aviation Nigerians Groan Over “N250k One-Way Ticket” as Air Peace, Max Air, Others...

Gbenga Samson
Nigerian airline operators have attributed the recent surge in airfares to inflation and foreign exchange volatility. Obiora Okonkwo, COO of United Nigeria Airlines, stated that the current economic challenges are significantly affecting the aviation sector.

Domestic airlines have pointed to a stagnant economy and high inflation as primary reasons for the fare increases. Okonkwo noted that while airlines have made concessions, charging the actual cost of operations would further discourage passengers from flying.

Passengers have voiced frustration over skyrocketing airfares, which have reached up to N250,000 for a one-hour flight from Lagos to Abuja. The issue is exacerbated by ticket racketeers and a reduction in the fleet of local airlines.

Aviation stakeholders have highlighted that fewer operational aircraft, due to exchange rate volatility and regulatory suspensions, have led to higher ticket prices and widespread racketeering among airline staff.

The Lagos-Abuja route is experiencing the highest passenger traffic, with fares climbing to N250,000 for a 45-minute one-way economy flight. The reduction in serviceable aircraft has created a shortage of available seats for the increasing number of air passengers.

Regulatory attitudes have also been blamed, with Dana Air being grounded by the NCAA following an incident. Despite these challenges, airlines like Air Peace, Ibom Air, and others continue to operate, with Ibom Air recently acquiring a new Airbus A220-300 to meet growing demand for its services.

