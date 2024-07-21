Menu
Nigeria Among Top 10 African Countries Struggling with Massive IMF Debt, Report Reveals

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

An updated report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights Nigeria as one of the top 10 African countries grappling with substantial debt burdens. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, faces significant challenges with its IMF debt, amounting to approximately $1.23 billion as of July 19, 2024.

The top 10 African countries with the highest IMF debt are:

  1. Egypt: $10,215,014,179
    Egypt leads the list with over $10.2 billion in IMF debt. The country is dealing with issues such as political instability, high unemployment, and inflation.
  2. Angola: $2,989,900,003
    Angola’s debt to the IMF is nearly $3 billion. The country’s economy, heavily reliant on oil exports, is vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.
  3. Kenya: $2,566,263,300
    Kenya’s debt exceeds $2.5 billion. The East African nation is working to overcome high public debt, fiscal deficits, and infrastructure development needs.
  4. Ghana: $2,303,438,500
    Ghana owes about $2.3 billion to the IMF. While the country is known for its stable democracy, it continues to face challenges related to public debt and fiscal deficits.
  5. Cote d’Ivoire: $2,246,318,672
    Cote d’Ivoire has just over $2.2 billion in IMF debts. Despite strong economic growth, the country contends with political instability and regional security issues.
  6. South Africa: $1,907,000,000
    South Africa holds approximately $1.9 billion in IMF debt. The country’s prolonged economic difficulties include slow growth, high unemployment, and fiscal deficits.
  7. Democratic Republic of Congo: $1,599,000,000
    The DRC owes about $1.6 billion to the IMF. Although rich in natural resources, the country faces significant economic and political challenges, including conflict and governance issues.
  8. Nigeria: $1,227,250,000
    Nigeria’s IMF debt totals around $1.23 billion. As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria struggles with economic diversification, infrastructure deficits, and fiscal issues despite its vast oil resources.
  9. Senegal: $1,143,348,750
    Senegal is indebted to the IMF for $1.14 billion. Although it is recognized for political stability and economic growth, Senegal faces high public debt and infrastructure deficits.
  10. Morocco: $1,056,550,000
    Morocco owes about $1 billion to the IMF. The country enjoys relative economic stability but faces challenges such as youth unemployment and regional disparities.

IMF loans are designed to stabilize economies and foster global monetary cooperation but come with stringent conditions, including austerity measures and cuts in public spending. These conditions can lead to social unrest and adversely affect vulnerable populations.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

