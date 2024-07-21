Menu
Food Inflation

Food Prices Surge by 205.36% in Nigeria as Inflation Hits New Highs

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that food prices in Nigeria have surged dramatically over the past month. In May 2024, food inflation jumped by 40.87% compared to the same period in 2023. Analysts predict that food prices will continue to rise in the coming months.

The NBS data highlights that the average prices of key food items, including tomatoes, garri, and beans, increased by 205.36% in May 2024 from the previous year. Specifically, the price of 1 kg of tomatoes rose from N498.34 in May 2023 to N1,123 in April 2024, representing a 31.71% increase within a month.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June 2024 shows Nigeria’s headline inflation rate at 34.19%. Food inflation, which rose by 40.87%, remains a major contributor to this increase. Month-on-month, food inflation climbed to 2.55% in June, up from 2.28% in May.

The NBS report also outlines the top 10 Nigerian states experiencing the highest food prices:

  1. Bauchi
  2. Kogi
  3. Oyo
  4. Kaduna
  5. Benue
  6. Plateau
  7. Ekiti
  8. Ondo
  9. Osun
  10. Niger

These states have seen the sharpest increases in food prices, with staples such as millet, garri, guinea corn, yam, and oils like groundnut and palm oil contributing significantly to inflationary pressures.

Analysts are urging the Nigerian government to address the escalating food prices to avoid further economic strain. Recently, the government introduced a 150-day window for importers to bring in goods without paying duties or VAT, which has sparked debate. Some view this policy as a potential remedy to reduce food prices, while others worry it might negatively impact local farmers.

As Nigeria grapples with these challenges, the NBS warns that the current trends in food inflation could lead to even higher living costs in the near future.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
